Water conservation project launched in TN govt school

CHENNAI: The ‘Neer Ezhil Palli’ initiative, a dedicated water stewardship programme which seeks to transform government schools into climate-resilient and water-secure campuses, was inaugurated at the Presidency Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Egmore by School Education Minister A Rajmohan on Wednesday.

Under the initiative, each participating school will be equipped with a wetland-based wastewater treatment system capable of treating and reusing around 25,000 litres of wastewater daily. The treated water will be reused within school campuses, while excess water will be diverted to recharge wells to replenish groundwater.

The project is being implemented by the school education department with support from the Tamil Nadu Green Climate Company (TNGCC) after the success of ‘Water Balance’ model implemented at Little Flower Convent School in Chennai.