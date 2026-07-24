11 TN registration department officials suspended over complaints

CHENNAI: The registration department has placed 11 officials under suspension based on complaints received from the public. Those suspended include four district registrars, two sub-registrars and five assistants.

Official sources said the department has introduced several reforms over the past two months. The measures are aimed at streamlining the functioning of the department and addressing complaints relating to its operations.

Commercial Taxes and Registration Minister D Logesh Tamilselvan on Thursday chaired a consultative meeting with promoters, bankers and representatives of financial institutions regarding the “presenceless registration” for the first sale of plots and the first sale of flats to be made mandatory from August 17.

The meeting included a live demonstration of the registration process and provided participants with guidance on the documents required, the electronic submission process and each stage of registration. Officials also clarified procedural issues raised by stakeholders.