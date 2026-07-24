Anti-NEET protesters block trains, over 50 held in Thiruparankundram

MADURAI: More than 50 protesters belonging to leftist student organisations and farmer organisations were arrested for organising a rail blockade at the Thiruparankundram railway station on Thursday in support of the ongoing anti-NEET agitation in New Delhi.

Members of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI), Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), farmers’ organisations and other organisations participated in the stir.

The protesters demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET irregularities and question paper leak.Despite the security arrangements, the protesters breached the barricades and attempted to march towards the railway tracks. Police intercepted them near the station. A few among the protesters laid down on the rail track.

Later, a group of students travelling on the Palakkad-Tiruchendur Express via Madurai got down at the railway station and staged a rail roko by laying and sitting on the tracks in front of the train, disrupting rail traffic and creating tense moments.