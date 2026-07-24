Auto driver succumbs to burn injuries in garbage dump fire in Vellore

VELLORE: A 31-year-old auto driver died after suffering severe burn injuries in a fire at a garbage dump near the Senbakkam railway overbridge in Vellore on Thursday. According to police sources, he had gone to the area to relieve himself.

The deceased has been identified as Lokesh D, a resident of Srinivasa Nagar in Makkan. He earned a living as an auto driver plying in and around CMC Vellore.

The area, situated along the Palar river within the Vellore Corporation limits, has previously drawn criticism over alleged illegal dumping and burning of garbage.

According to the Vellore North Police, the incident occurred at around 10 am on Thursday when Lokesh had parked his auto near the railway overbridge and gone to relieve himself. Police sources said Lokesh was known to suffer from low blood pressure and that one line of investigation was whether he had collapsed onto the burning garbage. They added that the exact sequence of events could not be established as the area does not have CCTV coverage.

A woman engaged in railway track maintenance work heard his cries, alerted nearby people and rushed to help rescue him. He was taken to the Government Medical College Hospital in Adukkamparai. He had sustained burns over more than 80% of his body and succumbed to his injuries later that evening despite treatment.

Vellore North Police have registered a case under Section 194 of the BNSS (unnatural death) and are investigating further to ascertain who started the fire at the garbage dump and how Lokesh was caught in it.

When contacted by the TNIE, Vellore Corporation officials denied that the location was an official corporation dumping site. However, they said an internal inquiry was being conducted with the staff.