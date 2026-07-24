Biomining at dump yard in Nagercoil to resume soon

KANNIYAKUMARI: A new tender for the biomining works at the civic dump yard at Valmpurivilai has been invited by the Nagercoil municipal corporation, said officials.

Corporation officials said around 75,000 MT legacy waste had been removed by a private contractor, but the contract was terminated and a fresh biomining tender has been invited as the work so far was not satisfactory.

The tender process would be completed in 30 days, added officials. Once the tender process is completed, the biomining would be resumed and the remaining 55,000 MT legacy waste would be processed and disposed of by April 2027.

Sources said the work to clear more than 1,22,000 MT legacy waste at the dumping yard under the Swachh Bharat scheme had started in 2018-19 at an estimated cost of Rs 10.07 crore. However, the biomining process had stalled around three months ago but it would resume next month once the tender process is over, sources added.

Social activist RS Rajan said that the smoke coming from the fire incidents at the dumping yard has caused hardship to the residents. He demanded the resumption of biomining to remove the legacy waste. (Garbage uncleared for more than five years is deemed legacy waste.)