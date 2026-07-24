CWRC to fix TN’s water share on July 28

CHENNAI: The government on Wednesday urged the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) to direct Karnataka to release Cauvery water in accordance with the Supreme Court’s 2018 judgment.

At the 53rd CWMA meeting in New Delhi on Wednesday, Water Resources Department Principal Secretary Satyabrata Sahoo said Tamil Nadu had received only 3.442 tmcft at Biligundlu between June 1 and July 19 against the mandated 28.337 tmcft, leaving a deficit of 24.896 tmcft.

Karnataka cited poor rainfall and drinking water needs, particularly for Bengaluru. The CWMA decided that the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) would determine the pro-rata water share at its July 28 meeting.

Meanwhile, DMK president M K Stalin on Thursday asked six questions to CM C Joseph Vijay over the government’s handling of the Cauvery water sharing dispute. In a statement on X, Stalin questioned why the CM had not taken up the state’s demand with Prime Minister Narendra Modi despite the CWMA repeatedly rejecting the state’s requests for water release.