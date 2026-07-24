Fans go delirious with CM Vijay’s MGR-esque swan song

CHENNAI: From its opening frame to several key sequences, Jana Nayagan, which released on Thursday, positioned Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay alongside AIADMK founder and former CM M G Ramachandran, using MGR’s image, iconic songs and visual references to draw comparisons between the two.

From the very first frame, the movie made it clear that it was more than just Vijay’s farewell film. The title card opened with the gesture that Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay had made on the Assembly, drawing thunderous cheers.

The political messaging continued through the narrative. In Vijay’s introductory sequence, he is shown alongside a wall bearing MGR’s image, while at least three separate scenes draw explicit comparisons between the two leaders.