Fans go delirious with CM Vijay’s MGR-esque swan song

CHENNAI: From its opening frame to several key sequences, Jana Nayagan, which released on Thursday, positioned Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay alongside AIADMK founder and former CM M G Ramachandran, using MGR’s image, iconic songs and visual references to draw comparisons between the two.
From the very first frame, the movie made it clear that it was more than just Vijay’s farewell film. The title card opened with the gesture that Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay had made on the Assembly, drawing thunderous cheers.
The political messaging continued through the narrative. In Vijay’s introductory sequence, he is shown alongside a wall bearing MGR’s image, while at least three separate scenes draw explicit comparisons between the two leaders.
In one such moment, MGR’s portrait on the wall is seen calling Vijay as “Thangame Thalapathy” before symbolically handing him the whip, evoking the imagery of political succession. The references did not stop there. Vijay is seen singing MGR’s iconic “Naan Aanaiyittal” in two different portions of the film.
The theatre atmosphere reached a fever pitch during “Thalapathy Kacheri”, with fans dancing and cheering throughout the song. The celebrations were extended further with a dance sequence featuring Vijay, for a compilation of tunes from several of his earlier films.
Since all the ministers have gone to their respective districts for the release of Jana Nayagan, only three ministers came to the secretariat on Thursday. Ministers J Mohamed Farvas, K Vignesh, Sampath Kumar and TVK party general secretary N Anand were seen turning emotional as the end credits rolled, since the film is considered the star’s final appearance on the silver screen.