Farmers oppose Coimbatore Eastern Bypass Road project

COIMBATORE: Tamilaga Vivasayigal Pathukappu Sangam has condemned industry bodies and former minister S P Velumani for pushing the proposed Coimbatore Eastern Bypass Road project, alleging that it is a disguised attempt at large-scale farmland acquisition benefiting real estate interests.
In a statement, association founder Esan Murugasamy said that instead of acquiring nearly 1,500 acres of prime agricultural land for an 81-km, Rs 4,000-crore project, authorities should widen and upgrade existing roads.
He pointed out that a four-lane stretch already exists from Mettupalayam to Annur. Further widening of the Annur-Karumathampatti-Somanur-Karanampettai-Karadivavi stretch, the Karadivavi-Sulthanpettai-Kethanur-Kallipalayam section, and the Palladam-Podanur-Chettipalayam-Malumichampatti- Madukkarai road to four lanes would provide a superior eastern bypass at far lower cost and with minimal land acquisition.
The association slammed CII, CODISSIA, ROCK, and Kongu Global Forum of running a sustained campaign to revive the project under the banner 'Coimbatore Next' after the National Highways Authority of India had earlier dropped it following farmer protests.
They claimed that influential industrialists have already purchased large tracts of land along the proposed alignment.
"Fifteen thousand crore rupees worth of agricultural land is being targeted for acquisition at a mere Rs 450 crore under the guise of this bypass," the statement alleged.
He warned that any support for the project by S P Velumani would invite continued protests against him.