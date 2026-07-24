Farmers oppose Coimbatore Eastern Bypass Road project

COIMBATORE: Tamilaga Vivasayigal Pathukappu Sangam has condemned industry bodies and former minister S P Velumani for pushing the proposed Coimbatore Eastern Bypass Road project, alleging that it is a disguised attempt at large-scale farmland acquisition benefiting real estate interests.

In a statement, association founder Esan Murugasamy said that instead of acquiring nearly 1,500 acres of prime agricultural land for an 81-km, Rs 4,000-crore project, authorities should widen and upgrade existing roads.

He pointed out that a four-lane stretch already exists from Mettupalayam to Annur. Further widening of the Annur-Karumathampatti-Somanur-Karanampettai-Karadivavi stretch, the Karadivavi-Sulthanpettai-Kethanur-Kallipalayam section, and the Palladam-Podanur-Chettipalayam-Malumichampatti- Madukkarai road to four lanes would provide a superior eastern bypass at far lower cost and with minimal land acquisition.