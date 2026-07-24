Follow rules, says IMA after ‘Rs 50 lakh deal’ by TVK leader in medical negligence case

CHENNAI: The Indian Medical Association’s Tamil Nadu branch has urged the state government to let the alleged medical negligence case involving a 10-year-old boy in Karaikudi run its legal course, rather than allow it to be settled through extrajudicial means using political pressure, after doctors alleged that a senior ruling party leader had brokered a Rs 50 lakh compensation deal between the boy’s family and the doctors involved.

In a release on Thursday, the association said it had received information that an influential ruling party functionary from Karaikudi convened a meeting between the two parties, following which the doctors were asked to pay an amount to the affected family. Though the doctors sought reasonable time to arrange the payment, they were reportedly directed to pay forthwith, and the amount was paid accordingly.

If these reports are accurate, the IMA said, it is deeply disturbing and raises serious concerns about due process, fairness and the rule of law, with the potential to set a dangerous precedent.

With the matter already before a court, the association said, allegations of medical negligence must be decided on evidence, expert medical opinion and due process. If external pressure becomes a means of extracting compensation from doctors, it would breed fear within the medical fraternity, discourage doctors from taking on complex, high-risk cases, and ultimately affect patient care and society, IMA said.