Groundwater depletion, cut in 18-hour free power supply deal blow to delta farmers

THANJAVUR: The sharp fall in groundwater levels, increase in salinity and non-release of water from the Mettur dam have dealt a triple blow to kuruvai farmers in parts of the Cauvery delta. With scorching heat accelerating evaporation, farmers in Papanasam and Tiruvaiyaru are struggling to keep their standing crop alive. The crisis deepened as Tangedco informed farmers on Wednesday. that the 18-hour free power supply for irrigation pumps will henceforth be reduced to 14 hours.

According to agriculture department officials, kuruvai has been cultivated on around one lakh acres using groundwater across Thanjavur. Under normal circumstances, farmers who begin cultivation with groundwater supplement irrigation after the annual release of Cauvery water from the Mettur dam.

This year, however, water could not be released from Mettur on the customary date of June 12 because of poor storage, leaving thousands of farmers dependent on depleting groundwater. “Water quickly evaporates from the fields due to heat.

There has been no water flow in the nearby Cauvery for over six months. The water table is also going down,” said G Srinivasan of Ganapathy Agraharam in Papanasam. The reduction in power supply has only added to the hardship.

According to sources, kuruvai cultivation has been taken up on around 8,400 acres in Papanasam block alone, of which harvesting has already been completed on about 2,000 acres.