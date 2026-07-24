Hours after meeting EPS, Singai Ramachandran quits AIADMK

COIMBATORE: Hours after participating in an AIADMK meeting in Chennai in the presence of the party’s general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, former AIADMK IT wing state secretary Singai G Ramachandran quit the party on Thursday evening.

In a post on X, Ramachandran announced he was quitting the party and resigning from its primary membership, citing the recent developments at the party, which he said caused him deep disappointment and emotional pain.

According to party sources, Ramachandran was upset after he was not allowed to speak at the Thursday meeting. “Palaniswai asked him to sit down, saying he had already discussed the developments in the party with him and that others should also be given an opportunity to speak during the meeting,” a party functionary said.

Ramachandran served as the party’s IT wing zonal secretary, IT wing state secretary, IT wing state president and state secretary of the students’ wing. He contested the 2024 Lok Sabha election from the Coimbatore constituency as an AIADMK candidate. Ramachandran was unavailable for comment. ens