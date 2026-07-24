Kancheepuram man gets four-year jail term for forging documents to obtain French citizenship

PUDUCHERRY: A Puducherry court on Friday has sentenced a man from Kancheepuram to rigorous imprisonment for fraudulently obtaining French citizenship by forging documents and impersonating members of another family, in what is the third conviction secured by the CBCID in such cases.

The case dates back to August 25, 2011, when Veerasamy of Murungapakkam lodged a complaint with the CBCID. He stated that when his family approached the French Embassy in 2005 to apply for French citizenship, the French Consulate officials informed them that French citizenship had already been granted in their family's name.

The consulate also handed over documents submitted by the impostors, revealing that forged records had been used while impersonating Veerasamy's family members, his brothers Palani and Moorthy and mother Kasthuri.

Following the complaint, the CBCID registered a case and launched an investigation. The probe revealed that Venkatachalapathy of Mazhuvukaranai village in Kanchipuram district, along with his mother Vedavathi, Velayudham of Kurusukuppam, and Kamaraj of Kurinji Nagar, Lawspet, had allegedly forged documents, impersonated members of Veerasamy's family, and fraudulently obtained French citizenship.

A charge sheet was filed under Sections 419, 420, 468 and 471 read with Section 34 of the IPC, and the case was chargesheeted in 2017 before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Court, Puducherry.