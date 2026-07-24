Madras HC assures infrastructure for speedy trial of crimes against women, kids

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has assured all the necessary steps will be taken for ensuring speedy trial of cases involving crimes against women and POCSO Act cases by improving the infrastructure.

The first division bench of Chief Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan gave the assurance when a petition filed by a rape survivor seeking directions for speedy trial of cases relating to crimes against women and children came up for hearing on Thursday.

“We have a committee in the high court for monitoring the progress of such cases. We are taking care. The necessary infrastructure, including new courts, will come up gradually. We will ensure everything is done for speedy trial,” it said.