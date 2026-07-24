Madras HC assures infrastructure for speedy trial of crimes against women, kids

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has assured all the necessary steps will be taken for ensuring speedy trial of cases involving crimes against women and POCSO Act cases by improving the infrastructure.
The first division bench of Chief Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan gave the assurance when a petition filed by a rape survivor seeking directions for speedy trial of cases relating to crimes against women and children came up for hearing on Thursday.
“We have a committee in the high court for monitoring the progress of such cases. We are taking care. The necessary infrastructure, including new courts, will come up gradually. We will ensure everything is done for speedy trial,” it said.
The bench was referring to the status report filed by the court’s Registry on the existing infrastructure and new special courts for Pocso Act cases proposed to be established, and the state’s report on the steps taken for establishing laboratories and other facilities.
It attributed the inordinate delay in completing trial to the frequent adjournment of cases sought by counsel. “If such adjournments are stopped, it will improve the disposal,” the bench stated.
The petitioner, belonging to AP, was subjected to the crime on September 29, 2025, in Tiruvannamalai when two policemen – Suresh Raj and Sundar – intercepted the vehicle she was travelling in with her foster mother and uncle, took her to a secluded place, and perpetrated the crime.
She had alleged the trial in her case was not commenced even two months after the charge sheet was filed.