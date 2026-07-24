Manapparai SIPCOT defers meeting for pigments factory after protest by residents

TIRUCHY: A public hearing on a proposed factory to manufacture mineral-based colour pigments- used to produce colours for paints, plastics, ceramics and construction materials at Manapparai SIPCOT-was deferred on Thursday after residents staged a protest, alleging inadequate public notice and the participation of people from outside the project area.

The hearing, organised by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB), was held at the community hall in Muthapudayanpatti to seek public opinion on the proposal to establish the factory over about 32 acres in the SIPCOT Industrial Park near Manapparai. The project involves the manufacturing of mineral pigments and complex inorganic colour pigments.

The proceedings were conducted under the chairmanship of TNPCB District Environmental Engineer Ahalya and attended by revenue offcials, besides officials from the TNPCB. Around 300 people participated in the hearing.