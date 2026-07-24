Manapparai SIPCOT defers meeting for pigments factory after protest by residents

TIRUCHY: A public hearing on a proposed factory to manufacture mineral-based colour pigments- used to produce colours for paints, plastics, ceramics and construction materials at Manapparai SIPCOT-was deferred on Thursday after residents staged a protest, alleging inadequate public notice and the participation of people from outside the project area.
The hearing, organised by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB), was held at the community hall in Muthapudayanpatti to seek public opinion on the proposal to establish the factory over about 32 acres in the SIPCOT Industrial Park near Manapparai. The project involves the manufacturing of mineral pigments and complex inorganic colour pigments.
The proceedings were conducted under the chairmanship of TNPCB District Environmental Engineer Ahalya and attended by revenue offcials, besides officials from the TNPCB. Around 300 people participated in the hearing.
Even before the hearing began, residents of Muthapudayanpatti and neighbouring villages objected, alleging that people from outside the project area had been brought to the venue in goods vehicles. The protesters alleged that the public hearing had not been adequately publicised among the affected villages and demanded that it be reconvened after issuing proper notices. Despite repeated appeals by officials to allow the proceedings and place their objections on record, the protesters continued raising slogans, resulting in a heated exchange with the officials.
Following the disruption, officials announced that the public hearing would be temporarily deferred and conducted on another date after ensuring wider public notification.
“We are not against development, but we do not want industries that could pollute our land, water and air. The hearing should be held only after properly informing all the affected villagers,” said Saravanan, a resident of Chokkampatti.