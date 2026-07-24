Markandayan’s bail plea: Madras HC directs police to file response

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday directed the police to file counter-affidavit to the bail application filed by Vilathikulam DMK MLA G V Markandayan who was arrested by the Thoothukudi police for allegedly making derogatory and threatening comments against Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.

The MLA filed the bail petition in the high court after a similar plea was dismissed by the Thoothukudi court.

Markandayan was arrested on July 20 by the Thoothukudi district crime branch police after registering an FIR under sections 351 (3), 352 and 353 (2) of BNS for criminal intimidation, intentional insult to break public peace and making false information causing enmity between community or castes, following a complaint on the alleged derogatory comments made at a public meeting on July 18. The jurisdictional judicial magistrate court remanded him in custody till August 3.