NDC issues warning over misinformation on Nilgiris

NILGIRIS: Nilgiri Documentation Centre and Sociologist Gareth Davey have issued a 'Trigger Warning' for researchers, readers, media, social media influencers and public agencies not to represent the Nilgiris and its indigenous people in any incorrect, inappropriate or offensive manner. The warning has been issued in the context of growing misinformation and misinterpretation about the Nilgiris and its indigenous people.

"A blatant instance was the changing of the local and popular name of Ootacamund or Ooty to Udhagamandalam. Books, videos and articles about indigenous people in the Nilgiri Hills contain valuable historical, linguistic, anthropological, archaeological, and environmental information. Readers, especially young readers, should be aware that these texts may contain outdated, offensive or harmful information," said D Venugopal Nilgiri Documentation Centre in a statement issued on Thursday.

"Similarly, archaeological writings of graves can be sensitive because ancestral remains are not simply research objects; they may carry spiritual, cultural, and community significance. Such projects proceeding without clear community support, consent, consultation, or shared authority can raise serious ethical concerns," he said