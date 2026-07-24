NIT professor held for sexually harassing colleague in TN

TIRUCHY: A professor at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) was arrested on Thursday for allegedly sexually harassing a woman professor and threatening her.

Police identified the suspect as as J Gerald (56) from Kailash Nagar in Thiruverumbur. According to police sources, Gerald allegedly stalked a female colleague and insulted her modesty. Gerald sent defamatory messages about her through email to her husband in December 2025 and also shared them verbally with students, police sources said. The victim lodged a complaint to the NIT management and Tiruchy Rural Cyber Crime police. Although the issue was reportedly resolved through negotiations, Gerald continued to spread defamatory remarks against her among students.

Knowing this, the woman lodged another complaint with the Tiruchy Rural Cyber Crime police on July 18. He was arrested for criminal intimidation committed via anonymous communication or by concealing one's identity and spreading criminal defamation against her under sections of BNS and Information Technology Act. A team led by Inspector G Ambika arrested Gerald. He has been remanded to judicial custody.