NIT-T records 80% placements, expands AI curriculum and PG programmes

TIRUCHY: The National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli (NIT-T) recorded an overall placement rate of around 80% during the 2025-26 academic year, while announcing a series of academic and infrastructure initiatives, including expanded Artificial Intelligence (AI) integration, new postgraduate programmes, international collaborations and a proposed 2,000-bed hostel.
Addressing reporters on Thursday ahead of the institute's 22nd Convocation on Saturday, NIT-T Director G Aghila said 730 undergraduate and 577 postgraduate students secured campus placements. Speaking to TNIE, a senior official from the Placement and Training Department said 730 of the 908 undergraduate students who registered for placements secured jobs through campus recruitment, while 577 of the 686 postgraduate students who enrolled for placements were recruited.
Responding to queries on the decline in placements compared to last year, when the undergraduate placement rate stood at 85%, Aghila said the figures reflected a combination of factors, including students' career choices. Placement officials also cited higher education, entrepreneurship, preparation for government examinations and the global economic slowdown as contributing factors. To create more overseas opportunities, the institute plans to sign additional Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with universities in Japan for internships and placements.
"Groundwork for these collaborations was initiated following discussions held during the recent visit of Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi to New Delhi earlier this month. The partnerships are expected to open up more overseas internship and placement opportunities for students in the coming years," a senior placement official told TNIE.
On academics, Aghila said AI has been integrated into elective courses across all disciplines instead of being introduced as a standalone degree. Students opting for these electives will receive micro-credits, while freshers will also be introduced to the effective use of AI tools during the induction programme.
The institute has introduced M.Plan. in Urban Planning, M.Tech. in Engineering Design, M.Tech. in Water Resources Engineering and Management, and a Postgraduate Diploma in Healthcare Technology from the 2026-27 academic year under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Speaking to TNIE, the Director said admissions have been completed, with 15 seats allotted for Urban Planning and 12 seats each for the other two M.Tech. programmes.
On infrastructure, Aghila said the institute has sought approval from the central government to construct a 2,000-bed hostel, comprising 1,200 beds for boys and 800 for girls, to meet future expansion plans. The design is expected to be approved within three months, after which construction will commence. She added that three of six annex academic buildings being constructed across various departments have already been completed, while the remaining three are nearing completion.
Highlighting industry collaboration, Aghila said the institute will soon establish the Tata Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, funded by the TCS Foundation at a cost of Rs 10 crore. " The foundation stone for the centre is expected to be laid shortly. The facility will support advanced research in AI and machine learning and will be accessible to both faculty members and students, strengthening industry-academia collaboration in emerging technologies," the director said.
Data Box
Placements 2025-26
UG registered: 908
UG placed: 730
PG registered: 686
PG placed: 577
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Overall placement: ~80%
Last year (2024-25) -85%
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CTC Packages
Computer and electronic based programmes: Average CTC of Rs 26 lakh per annum
Core branches (Civil & Mechanical): Average CTC of Rs 15 lakh per annum
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New PG programmes (2026-27)
M.Plan. (Urban Planning) - 15 seats
M.Tech. (Engineering Design) - 12 seats
M.Tech. (Water Resources Engineering & Management) - 12 seats
PG Diploma in Healthcare Technology
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Infrastructure
2,000-bed hostel (1,200 boys; 800 girls)
Six annex academic buildings (3 completed)
Rs 10-crore worth Tata Centre for AI & Machine Learning
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