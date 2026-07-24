NIT-T records 80% placements, expands AI curriculum and PG programmes

TIRUCHY: The National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli (NIT-T) recorded an overall placement rate of around 80% during the 2025-26 academic year, while announcing a series of academic and infrastructure initiatives, including expanded Artificial Intelligence (AI) integration, new postgraduate programmes, international collaborations and a proposed 2,000-bed hostel.

Addressing reporters on Thursday ahead of the institute's 22nd Convocation on Saturday, NIT-T Director G Aghila said 730 undergraduate and 577 postgraduate students secured campus placements. Speaking to TNIE, a senior official from the Placement and Training Department said 730 of the 908 undergraduate students who registered for placements secured jobs through campus recruitment, while 577 of the 686 postgraduate students who enrolled for placements were recruited.

Responding to queries on the decline in placements compared to last year, when the undergraduate placement rate stood at 85%, Aghila said the figures reflected a combination of factors, including students' career choices. Placement officials also cited higher education, entrepreneurship, preparation for government examinations and the global economic slowdown as contributing factors. To create more overseas opportunities, the institute plans to sign additional Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with universities in Japan for internships and placements.

"Groundwork for these collaborations was initiated following discussions held during the recent visit of Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi to New Delhi earlier this month. The partnerships are expected to open up more overseas internship and placement opportunities for students in the coming years," a senior placement official told TNIE.