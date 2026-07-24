Panic over leopard attack in Sulur, forest officials to set up camera traps

COIMBATORE: The death of a goat in an alleged leopard attack at a coconut grove in Sulur, far away from forest areas, has once again triggered panic among residents and has put the forest department on alert mode.

One M Karuppusamy found his one-and-a-half-year-old goat dead on his two-acre coconut grove around 6.30 am on Thursday. He claimed that the goat, which had been tied near a small water tank on the premises of the house, may have been killed early on Thursday. The goat's intestines were pulled out and its head was partially eaten, leading him to suspect a leopard attack.

Karuppusamy’s son K Arun said, "Soon after noticing the carcass and the way the goat had been killed, we strongly suspect the role of a leopard. We are shocked that a leopard ventured into our grove in Sulur since the forest is located far away. We do not have CCTV cameras to verify the incident. The leopard killed only the goat, as four other goats had been shifted to a nearby grove a few days ago. Our cows were left untouched," Arun said.

He demanded adequate compensation from the forest department.