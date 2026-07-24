Pochampalli Sipcot park falls short of expectations, shows FIWI study

CHENNAI: Industrial development at the Sipcot Industrial Park in Pochampalli, Krishnagiri district, has improved infrastructure and generated jobs, but many local residents continue to grapple with loss of livelihood, inadequate employment opportunities and environmental degradation, according to a study conducted by the Forum for Indian Women Intellect (FIWI), led by retired IAS officer P Sivakami.

The study surveyed 215 residents from villages surrounding the 1,731-acre industrial estate between June 25 and July 2.

The report noted that the industrial park, established in 1993 to boost the local economy, has fallen short of expectations. Of the 147 allotted industrial units, only 45 are operational, while around 50 are under construction. Nearly one-third of the allotted plots have remained vacant for over three decades.

Sivakami told TNIE that villagers had raised concerns during her recent visit to Anjetti in Krishnagiri district about declining agricultural productivity, groundwater depletion and the impact of industrial activity on farming, based on which the survey was taken up.

The study found that agriculture remains the primary livelihood for many families despite industrialisation, with respondents citing worsening groundwater quality as a threat to farming.

Only 20 respondents had secured permanent jobs in Sipcot units, while 29 worked as contract labourers. None reported being employed in technical or managerial positions. Many also said the influx of migrant workers had depressed local wage levels.