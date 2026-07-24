Pochampalli Sipcot park falls short of expectations, shows FIWI study

CHENNAI: Industrial development at the Sipcot Industrial Park in Pochampalli, Krishnagiri district, has improved infrastructure and generated jobs, but many local residents continue to grapple with loss of livelihood, inadequate employment opportunities and environmental degradation, according to a study conducted by the Forum for Indian Women Intellect (FIWI), led by retired IAS officer P Sivakami.
The study surveyed 215 residents from villages surrounding the 1,731-acre industrial estate between June 25 and July 2.
The report noted that the industrial park, established in 1993 to boost the local economy, has fallen short of expectations. Of the 147 allotted industrial units, only 45 are operational, while around 50 are under construction. Nearly one-third of the allotted plots have remained vacant for over three decades.
Sivakami told TNIE that villagers had raised concerns during her recent visit to Anjetti in Krishnagiri district about declining agricultural productivity, groundwater depletion and the impact of industrial activity on farming, based on which the survey was taken up.
The study found that agriculture remains the primary livelihood for many families despite industrialisation, with respondents citing worsening groundwater quality as a threat to farming.
Only 20 respondents had secured permanent jobs in Sipcot units, while 29 worked as contract labourers. None reported being employed in technical or managerial positions. Many also said the influx of migrant workers had depressed local wage levels.
Among the respondents, 76 said they had lost land for the project. They alleged that they received compensation of only `14,000 to `17,000 per acre, much lower than the official acquisition rates.
The report also pointed out that landless agricultural labourers were left without compensation or rehabilitation support.
More than half of the respondents complained of health issues, particularly respiratory ailments, which they attributed to industrial emissions.
While acknowledging that Sipcot has created employment, improved roads and expanded opportunities for women, FIWI urged the state government to conduct a performance audit of all Sipcot industrial parks, reallocate long-vacant plots for local agro-based enterprises, strengthen environmental monitoring, ensure fair compensation and rehabilitation for affected families, and provide permanent jobs and skill development for local residents.
Sivakami further added that she will meet Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay with the report.