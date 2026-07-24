Protest heats up over not so NEET affair in TN

CHENNAI: Support for protests demanding cancellation of NEET, resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and condemning the police excess on protesting students and youth in Delhi continued to grow across Tamil Nadu on Thursday, with thousands of students extending solidarity and staging demonstrations across Chennai and other districts.

A total of 2,041 people participated in the protests across the state, of whom 408 were detained and let go later. At the CPI state office in T Nagar, hundreds of students from different colleges had gathered by Thursday evening. Second-rung leaders from several political parties and personalities from the Tamil film industry visited the venue to express support.

At Rajarathinam Stadium in Egmore, members of the Neelam Student Movement staged a protest. Filmmaker Pa Ranjith urged the state government to provide space for students to hold democratic protests if it opposed NEET and criticised the silence of Dalit ministers on issues affecting the community. Rapper Arivu said sustained public mobilisation was needed to reform the examination system.

Meanwhile, the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) and the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) announced statewide peaceful sit-in protests from Friday in solidarity with the students protesting in Delhi.