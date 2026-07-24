Rat bites patient’s toe at Tiruchy govt hospital

TIRUCHY: A 60-year-old woman recovering after orthopaedic surgery at Tiruchy Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) was allegedly bitten by a rat while she was asleep in the early hours of Thursday.

The woman, R Tamil Kodi (60) of Alathur in Thiruverumbur, had suffered a fracture in her left leg and was admitted to the Orthopaedic Female Ward at MGMGH on July 10. She underwent the surgery on July 20 and was shifted to ward 500, designated for patients covered under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme.

Vijayakumar, her son and bystander, told TNIE he saw a rat biting his mother’s left toe around 5 am on Thursday. “Being diabetic, she did not feel the pain. I immediately informed the staff nurses, but they asked me to wash her toe with soap,” he said, adding his mother received treatment after an hour and was later shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).