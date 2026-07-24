Thoothukudi firing: Madurai Bench of Madras HC asks TN govt if pending Rs 20 lakh aid will be disbursed

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Thursday sought a response from the state government on whether it intends to disburse Rs 20 lakh pending compensation, out of the Rs 50 lakh recommended by the Aruna Jagadeesan commission, each to the victims of police firing during the anti-Sterlite protest in Thoothukudi in 2018.

Hearing a batch of petitions pending before the court in connection with the above incident, a bench of justices CV Karthikeyan and R Sakthivel sought several information, such as the government order appointing Justice Aruna Jagadeesan commission, the actual reference made to the commission, whether the commission’s report was accepted, along with the action taken on the report, whether the family members of the victims were granted government employment, among others. The judges also wanted to know the status of the disciplinary proceedings initiated against the erring officials. The said details were directed to be submitted by the next hearing on August 13.