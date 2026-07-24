TN Jewellery loan scam: Bank manager swindles Rs 11 crore

THENI: District Crime Branch (DCB) police are on the lookout for the suspended manager of a nationalised bank who swindled Rs 11.64 crore by availing of jewel loans in the name of customers. The fraud came to light during a routine inspection.

According to police, M Karthik of Chinnamanur worked as manager of Canara Bank branches in Odaipatti and Koolayanur from May 29, 2023, to June 2026. While working in Odaipatti from May 29, 2023, to May 20, 2026, he allegedly created forged records for jewel loan in the names of 46 customers.

He selected customers who had not taken jewel loans and whose mobile numbers were not linked to their bank accounts. Once the loan amount is credited to the customers’ accounts, he transferred the money to his account at a private bank. Using this modus operandi, he allegedly swindled around Rs 9.64 crore, police said.