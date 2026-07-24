Will reconsider support if TVK turns against people: CPM

PERAMBALUR: The CPM will reconsider the unconditional support given to the TVK government if the ruling party acts against the interests of common people, CPM state secretary P Shanmugam told reporters on Wednesday.

“Police are entering college campuses in Chennai, arresting and threatening students who are protesting in a peaceful and democratic manner against NEET. This is wrong and condemnable.

The only reason we extended support to the TVK is to prevent the formation of a government backed by the BJP. The TVK should work for the welfare of the poor. If the present government also functions like the previous ones, we will have to reconsider our unconditional support,” he said.

Shanmugam also alleged that the union and state governments were taking stringent measures to suppress the protests against NEET being staged in Delhi and TN.

Talking about a protest staged by contract workers at a private tyre factory in Perambalur, Shanmugam said their wage hike demand has been pending for 30 months. The government should form a ministerial panel, hold talks and end the protest, he said.