BJP’s political condition pitiable: TN Congress Committee president Tagore

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president Manickam Tagore on Friday launched a scathing attack on the BJP, terming its political condition “pitiable” amid growing national outrage over medical entrance exams and paper leaks.

Responding to BJP’s protest against Congress in Chennai on Thursday – that was earlier planned to end at the latter’s state party office – Tagore took a dig at BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran, sarcastically claiming Congress workers had prepared sweets and snacks for the BJP leaders.

He reminded Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi had realised the severe impact on students early on, and had assured in 2019 Lok Sabha election campaign itself to grant Tamil Nadu exemption from NEET once Congress comes to power at the centre. “What was once a regional concern in Tamil Nadu has now become a nation-wide student revolution,” Tagore said.

He criticised the union government’s response to students’ protest and condemned the police action against protesting students.

Tagore also alleged the central government is actively stifling Opposition voices, claiming Rahul Gandhi was repeatedly prevented from raising youth and students’ issues in Parliament and blocked from meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Remove Pradhan, CPM tells Modi

Chennai: CPM state secretary P Shanmugam urged PM Modi to remove Pradhan from the cabinet, holding him responsible for the NEET-related issues. In a post on X, Shanmugam alleged instead of accepting the students’ demands, the union government has deployed thousands of police and paramilitary personnel, suspended internet services and closed metro stations to deal with protests. He also questioned whether removing one minister would weaken the union government.