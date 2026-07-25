CITU women's wing seeks better wages, equal pay and stronger legal safeguards

CHENNAI: The Federation of Working Women, a wing of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), on Friday released a charter of demands seeking better wages, equal pay, stronger legal protection, and improved welfare measures for women workers.

Former MLA and CITU All India vice-president, A Soundararajan, released the charter of demands. The federation said that despite women’s contribution in both organised and unorganised sectors, many continue to receive lower wages and work in unsafe conditions without social security benefits.

The charter urged the government to fix minimum wages for all categories of women workers and ensure regular wage revisions, pension benefits, and social security for women in the unorganised sector.

Other key demands included paid maternity leave, creche facilities at workplaces, separate toilets, safe transport for women working night shifts, and strict implementation of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Act in all establishments.

Soundararajan, referring to the recent ammonia gas leak in Thiruvallur district, urged the state government to prioritise the safety of workers.