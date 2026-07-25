Bye to historic Fort St George building: Tamil Nadu CM Vijay moves office to Namakkal Kavignar Maaligai

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay will be shifting his office from the iconic colonial-era building that most people associate with the seat of the Tamil Nadu government to the Namakkal Kavignar Maaligai, the 10-storeyed tower built in 1975, located within the Fort St George complex. Vijay is the first CM to shift his office from the heritage building.

Measuring works have already started on the 10th floor to house the new Chief Minister’s Office.

A senior official told TNIE that the CM is tentatively scheduled to shift his office in mid-August (during the Tamil month Aani). Asked whether this decision is made due to astrological reasons, the official denied it, saying it is being done for administrative convenience.

Currently, the 10th floor accommodates a large hall where annual collectors’ meetings and important meetings of a larger number of officials are taking place. Apart from this, part of the Information Department, Home Department, and Commercial Taxes Department are also functioning on this floor. They have been informed about the shifting of the CM’s office there.

“There is no place for relocating these offices anywhere else in the main building or in the Namakkal Kavignar Maaligai,” said Tamil Nadu Secretariat Association (TANSA) president G Vengadesan, adding that if the government insists on their relocation, the association would protest.

When asked about this, an official told TNIE that there are plans to relocate them to places equipped with functional meeting halls without putting them to any hardship. However, a final decision is yet to be arrived at.