CM Vijay to hold Cauvery water talks with DK Shivakumar on August 3

CHENNAI: Amid Karnataka’s continuous refusal to release the due share of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay is expected to hold talks with his Karnataka counterpart D K Shivakumar in Bengaluru on August 3 to press for the release of water to save kuruvai crops in the state.

The meeting comes against the backdrop of the Cauvery Water Management Authority’s (CWMA) move to defer its decision on TN’s request to order release of water by Karnataka by a week.

The authority, at a meeting held on July 22, said the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) will decide on the pro-rata water share of the riparian states at the meeting to be held on July 28.

When contacted, a senior official said that Vijay requested the meeting with the Karnataka CM. “As of now, the meeting stands,” the official added when asked about the Karnataka CM’s response.

Meanwhile, Agriculture Minister R Vinoth on Friday confirmed the CM’s visit to Karnataka and said TN will never allow the neighbouring state to build a dam at Mekedatu.

“Karnataka has been saying that as there is no rain, it could not release water (to TN). But Cauvery water is our right, and the CM will get it (through talks),” he told reporters in Thanjavur.