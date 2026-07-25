Coimbatore's Uppilipalayam flyover widening project not begun, worsens commuters' woes

COIMBATORE: Two years after authorities first announced plans to strengthen and widen the old Uppilipalayam Flyover in Coimbatore, the project has not begun, leaving thousands of daily commuters to negotiate worsening traffic congestion and a structure that raises safety concerns.
The 50-year-old Uppilipalayam flyover (Old Avinashi Road Flyover), is one of Coimbatore's busiest traffic junctions, linking Avinashi Road, Goods Shed Road, Mill Road and Dr Krishnaswamy Road. The roundabout atop the flyover has become a major bottleneck, particularly during peak hours, with traffic stuck on long stretches.
During the monsoon, when the subway beneath gets waterlogged, traffic spills onto the flyover, triggering gridlocks that extend up to Chinthamani on Dr Krishnaswamy Road, Uppilipalayam Junction on Avinashi Road and the Railway Station signal on Goods Shed Road.
The need to upgrade the roundabout gained urgency in January 2025 after a gas tanker lorry overturned at the curve. Swift emergency action contained the disaster but, the incident exposed the limitations of the flyover. In 2024, the issue was discussed at the District Road Safety Committee meeting, where the State Highways Department proposed widening the existing 10.5-metre-wide roundabout to improve traffic flow. Officials estimated that the work could be completed for less than Rs 1 crore by constructing additional pillars on nearby vacant land.
However, the proposal failed to move forward after the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) declined to issue a no-objection certificate, stating that it would undertake the widening itself. Later, NHAI announced a larger plan to widen the roundabout to 14 metres at an estimated cost of Rs 30 crore, with a detailed project report for Central approval.
In December 2025, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways transferred the Sathyamangalam Road (NH-948) corridor, including the Uppilipalayam roundabout, to NHAI. The stretch was officially handed over on July 1 2026. However, commuters say there has been little visible progress as the project has not been executed.
Adding to public concern, the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) is carrying out pipeline works near the already weakened roundabout, prompting fears among residents and motorists about the structure's health.
"The flyover is narrow, and heavy vehicles struggle to move on the curve safely. During rush hours, it takes 15 minutes just to cross the junction. We have been hearing about the widening project for years, but nothing happened on ground," said R Vishnu, a daily commuter from Singanallur.
A senior Highways Department official told TNIE that maintenance and control of the old flyover had been transferred to NHAI from July 1. "The inspection conducted jointly by the highways and Revenue Department officials concluded that land acquisition will be necessary to widen the roundabout. Steps have been initiated for land acquisition and securing funds. Once approvals are received, work can begin within a month," the official added.