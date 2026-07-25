Coimbatore's Uppilipalayam flyover widening project not begun, worsens commuters' woes

COIMBATORE: Two years after authorities first announced plans to strengthen and widen the old Uppilipalayam Flyover in Coimbatore, the project has not begun, leaving thousands of daily commuters to negotiate worsening traffic congestion and a structure that raises safety concerns.

The 50-year-old Uppilipalayam flyover (Old Avinashi Road Flyover), is one of Coimbatore's busiest traffic junctions, linking Avinashi Road, Goods Shed Road, Mill Road and Dr Krishnaswamy Road. The roundabout atop the flyover has become a major bottleneck, particularly during peak hours, with traffic stuck on long stretches.

During the monsoon, when the subway beneath gets waterlogged, traffic spills onto the flyover, triggering gridlocks that extend up to Chinthamani on Dr Krishnaswamy Road, Uppilipalayam Junction on Avinashi Road and the Railway Station signal on Goods Shed Road.

The need to upgrade the roundabout gained urgency in January 2025 after a gas tanker lorry overturned at the curve. Swift emergency action contained the disaster but, the incident exposed the limitations of the flyover. In 2024, the issue was discussed at the District Road Safety Committee meeting, where the State Highways Department proposed widening the existing 10.5-metre-wide roundabout to improve traffic flow. Officials estimated that the work could be completed for less than Rs 1 crore by constructing additional pillars on nearby vacant land.

However, the proposal failed to move forward after the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) declined to issue a no-objection certificate, stating that it would undertake the widening itself. Later, NHAI announced a larger plan to widen the roundabout to 14 metres at an estimated cost of Rs 30 crore, with a detailed project report for Central approval.