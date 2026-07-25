DMK MLA Senthil Balaji surrenders in court, furnishes bond

CHENNAI: Former minister and DMK MLA V Senthil Balaji on Friday surrendered before the Principal Sessions Court in Chennai as per the conditions imposed by the High Court while granting him anticipatory bail in the case related to an alleged bid to poach Uthangarai TVK MLA N Elayaraja.

Complying with the conditions, he furnished a personal bond of `25,000, along with two sureties for the same amount. Principal Sessions Judge S Karthikeyan accepted the bond and directed Senthil Balaji to appear before the Triplicane police twice a day — 10.30 am and 5.30 pm.

On July 8, the High Court passed the orders granting him anticipatory bail in the alleged poaching case, which was registered by the Triplicane police based on a complaint lodged by the TVK MLA.

The police arrested several persons, including IPDS Tirunavukkarasu, a YouTuber, who were accused of offering `35 crore to Elayaraja for voting against the Assembly Speaker JCD Prabhakar when a proposed no-confidence motion against him would be brought in the Assembly.

The police also arrested two from Karur and alleged that they were in contact with Senthil Balaji and his brother R V Ashok Kumar. Alleging they were falsely implicated in the case only to settle political scores, the brothers approached the High Court for anticipatory bail.