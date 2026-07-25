Explain modalities to let NGOs clear invasive plants: Madras HC to revenue secretary

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday ordered the Tamil Nadu revenue secretary to appear before the court and explain the modalities to be adopted for granting permission to non-governmental organisations (NGOs) for removing prosopis juliflora as per the earlier orders of the court.

A special bench of justices N Sathish Kumar and D Bharatha Chakravarthy, dealing with forest-related matters, directed the officer to be present in the court on July 31. It appointed him as the nodal officer for implementing the orders on removal of the invasive species, and instructed the state government to allot necessary funds for the drive.

The court also directed the government to process the applications for permission within 24 hours.

The directions were issued after MDMK leader Vaiko, one of the petitioners, appeared in the court and complained of slackness in implementing the court’s orders for removing the invasive weeds in order to protect the environment.

He said the local revenue department officials are reluctant to grant permission to NGOs carrying out the work, and only after the district collectors intervene, they allow the volunteers to remove the weeds.