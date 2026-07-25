Monthly NH toll-pass fee up by Rs 10 again in TN, third hike since April

CHENNAI: Less than four months after raising the monthly toll-pass fee for residents living within 20 km of toll plazas twice by Rs 10 each, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has announced yet another Rs 10 increase at most toll plazas across the state. In total, the monthly pass fee increased by Rs 30 since April 1.

The first increase of Rs 10 came into effect on April 1, followed by a second hike of Rs 10 on May 23. A third revision, which will take effect from Saturday, has now been notified by the NHAI. This reflected in the monthly pass fee increase from Rs 330 to Rs 340 on April 1 and to Rs 350 on May 23.

With the latest revision, the monthly pass fee has been raised from Rs 350 to Rs 360 at toll plazas including Nallur on the Chennai-Kolkata National Highway, Kothatai on the Poondiyankuppam-Sattanathapuram NH, Seliyamedu on the Puducherry-Poondiyankuppam NH section, Gangarampalayam on the Villupuram-Puducherry NH section, Morattandi on the Puducherry-Tindivanam stretch, and several others. Sources said the revision has been implemented at a majority of the state’s 77 toll plazas.

NHAI officials told TNIE toll rates are revised annually based on the Wholesale Price Index (WPI), in accordance with the National Highways (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008.