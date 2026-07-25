Narcotics Control Bureau busts inter-state drug racket across Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala

CHENNAI: Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has unearthed an inter-state drug trafficking network operating across Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala, seizing 747 grams of methamphetamine valued at `10 lakh and arresting a key suspect from Kerala.

According to a release, NCB officers intercepted the suspect on his arrival at Chennai Central Railway Station on July 22.

A search of his baggage led to the recovery of 747 grams of meth concealed in small packets. An inquiry revealed that the contraband had been trafficked through Bengaluru and Kozhikode before reaching Chennai.

The accused, along with his associates, allegedly planned to transport the consignment by road for distribution across different states. NCB suspects the involvement of foreign nationals.

The agency said efforts are on to identify and arrest the remaining members of the syndicate, trace the money trail and dismantle the larger inter-state and transnational trafficking network.