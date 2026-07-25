Nearly 35 per cent Bharathiar University students aspire for government jobs, finds study

COIMBATORE: A recent assessment conducted by Bharathiar University among its students found that around 34.6% aspire to secure government jobs. The university's Department of Extension and Career Guidance conducted a career assessment for first-year undergraduate and postgraduate students admitted during the current academic year. The assessment aimed to understand students' educational background, career aspirations, coaching requirements, employability needs, counselling expectations and skill development requirements.

According to the survey report, the assessment was conducted on July 9 among 1,108 students from 37 departments, including 755 female, 351 male and two transgender students, out of a total of 1,600 students.

While 34.6% of students expressed interest in securing government jobs, 34.5% wanted to obtain employment immediately after completing their course. About 24.7% planned to pursue higher education and research and just 4.1% students aspired to become entrepreneurs or start a business, while 2.1% chose other career options.

As multiple responses were allowed for coaching preferences, 43.7% of students expressed interest in coaching for NET/JRF/SRF examinations, 40.7% preferred coaching for central government recruitment examinations, 30.6% opted for TNPSC coaching and 14.2% wanted coaching for the State Eligibility Test. Besides, 20.3% said they did not require coaching for any government examination.

The survey also found that 88.3% of students felt they needed employability skills training, while 11.7% said they did not. Further, 86.6% expressed interest in receiving career guidance during their course, whereas the remaining students said they did not require it.