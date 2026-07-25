Nearly 35 per cent Bharathiar University students aspire for government jobs, finds study

COIMBATORE: A recent assessment conducted by Bharathiar University among its students found that around 34.6% aspire to secure government jobs. The university's Department of Extension and Career Guidance conducted a career assessment for first-year undergraduate and postgraduate students admitted during the current academic year. The assessment aimed to understand students' educational background, career aspirations, coaching requirements, employability needs, counselling expectations and skill development requirements.
According to the survey report, the assessment was conducted on July 9 among 1,108 students from 37 departments, including 755 female, 351 male and two transgender students, out of a total of 1,600 students.
While 34.6% of students expressed interest in securing government jobs, 34.5% wanted to obtain employment immediately after completing their course. About 24.7% planned to pursue higher education and research and just 4.1% students aspired to become entrepreneurs or start a business, while 2.1% chose other career options.
As multiple responses were allowed for coaching preferences, 43.7% of students expressed interest in coaching for NET/JRF/SRF examinations, 40.7% preferred coaching for central government recruitment examinations, 30.6% opted for TNPSC coaching and 14.2% wanted coaching for the State Eligibility Test. Besides, 20.3% said they did not require coaching for any government examination.
The survey also found that 88.3% of students felt they needed employability skills training, while 11.7% said they did not. Further, 86.6% expressed interest in receiving career guidance during their course, whereas the remaining students said they did not require it.
Regarding work opportunities during their studies, 54.6% preferred stipend-based internships, 26.2% were interested in part-time jobs and 16.8% opted for internships without specifying a stipend, the survey report stated.
While 49.8% of students’ parents were daily wage workers, 13.4% were employed in the private sector, 13.1% were engaged in business, 11.6% were government employees and 12.1% had other occupations.
Professor and head of the department A Vimala told TNIE that female student enrollment is notably high at 68.1%, which underscores increased participation of women in higher education.
"As part of this survey, the department will arrange coaching classes for students who wish to attend, in collaboration with other government departments. Besides, our department will provide career guidance during the students' study period to help them choose the right career and will take steps to involve them in placement opportunities," she said.
She said that the survey was conducted as part of the initiative to understand and fulfill students' career requirements.
University registrar R Rajavel told TNIE that the university already offers career guidance programmes, skill-development programmes and coaching classes for competitive exams.
"Although some students are unaware of these services, we will raise awareness so students graduate with stronger skills in addition to their regular education," he said.