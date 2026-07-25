NEET row: Doctors, medicos across TN to protest on July 28

CHENNAI: In solidarity with the NEET protesters in Delhi, the members of Doctors’ Association for Social Equality (DASE) and TN Medical Students Association announced a protest demonstration at all government medical colleges across Tamil Nadu on July 28.

The doctors’ body demanded resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Tamil Nadu Medical Officers Association also announced its support to Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) and SFI protests.

Speaking to the press, DASE general secretary Dr GR Ravindranath said the police excesses on students and youth who protested at Jantar Mantar in Delhi is highly condemnable. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi should remove Dharmendra Pradhan, who is responsible for the NEET entrance exam irregularities,” he said, adding NEET and National Exit Test (NExT) should be exempted for medical seats under the control of state governments.

Ravindranath added the union government should conduct its entrance exam only for management quota seats in private medical colleges and seats in private deemed medical universities.