PMK founder Ramadoss announces retirement from politics on his 88th birthday

VILLUPURAM: Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder Dr. S. Ramadoss on Saturday announced his retirement from politics on the occasion of his 88th birthday, saying he would no longer speak about or participate in political affairs and that PMK president Dr. Anbumani Ramadoss would hereafter handle all political responsibilities.

The announcement was made during his birthday celebrations at Saraswathi College in Konerikuppam near Tindivanam, where a programme to plant 88 saplings was organised.

Addressing the gathering, Ramadoss said, "Today I turn 88 years old. From today, I am retiring from politics. I will not speak about politics or interfere in political matters. Anbumani will take care of politics. His wife will also support him. Those who come to meet me should not discuss politics with me."

Referring to his health, he said, "I am suffering from vertigo. I was eager to meet all of you and have come here. The relationship between you and me will never change. Please do not trouble me after my retirement from politics. Come and meet me, but do not speak about politics. Politics is no longer necessary for me."

Speaking later, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss said, "Ramadoss secured reservation for communities at the national level. We will continue to function under his guidance. Though he has announced his retirement from politics, the party and the Vanniyar Sangam will continue to function based on his guidance and advice. He will always remain our guide."

He added, "Ramadoss should live for 100 years. PMK will one day govern Tamil Nadu, and Ayya (Ramadoss) will witness that day."

Earlier in the day, Anbumani Ramadoss, along with his family, met Ramadoss at Thailapuram. Ramadoss, while seated in his car, touched the first sapling to mark the start of the plantation drive. Anbumani, Sowmiya Anbumani and other family members later planted the remaining saplings.