Rameswaram fishers go on three-day strike over repeated arrests by SL navy

RAMANATHAPURAM: A day after the arrest of nine Indian fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy over IMBL violation, the Federation of Mechanised Boat Fishermen in Rameswaram have announced a strike till Sunday.

The Federation conducted an emergency meeting at the Rameswaram fishing harbour on Friday and announced that all mechanised fishing boats will not venture into the sea from Friday till Sunday.

The strike was aimed at condemning the continued arrests of Tamil Nadu fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy, said fishermen leaders.

They also raised concerns over the alleged intrusion of fishermen from districts into their traditional fishing grounds.

The federation also resolved to meet the Fisheries Minister on Monday to submit a memorandum seeking immediate intervention to address the recurring arrests of fishermen and other issues affecting the fishing community.

The fishermen urged the State government to take effective measures to safeguard the livelihood and rights of Tamil Nadu fishermen operating in the Palk Bay.

On Wednesday, the Sri Lankan Navy had seized one mechanised boat and arrested nine Rameswaram fishermen for alleged violation of IMBL.