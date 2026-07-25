Rameswaram fishers go on three-day strike over repeated arrests by SL navy

RAMANATHAPURAM: A day after the arrest of nine Indian fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy over IMBL violation, the Federation of Mechanised Boat Fishermen in Rameswaram have announced a strike till Sunday.
The Federation conducted an emergency meeting at the Rameswaram fishing harbour on Friday and announced that all mechanised fishing boats will not venture into the sea from Friday till Sunday.
The strike was aimed at condemning the continued arrests of Tamil Nadu fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy, said fishermen leaders.
They also raised concerns over the alleged intrusion of fishermen from districts into their traditional fishing grounds.
The federation also resolved to meet the Fisheries Minister on Monday to submit a memorandum seeking immediate intervention to address the recurring arrests of fishermen and other issues affecting the fishing community.
The fishermen urged the State government to take effective measures to safeguard the livelihood and rights of Tamil Nadu fishermen operating in the Palk Bay.
On Wednesday, the Sri Lankan Navy had seized one mechanised boat and arrested nine Rameswaram fishermen for alleged violation of IMBL.
Recover 7 boats seized by ap govt: EPS
Chennai: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, in a statement on Friday, urged the Tamil Nadu government to take steps to recover seven mechanised fishing boats — belonging to Kasimedu fishermen — that were seized by the Andhra Pradesh government on June 17. Palaniswami said around 800 mechanised boats and 2,000 fibre boats operate from the Kasimedu fishing harbour.
Though the two states, for decades, have maintained peace regarding fishing in shared waters, the AP government has seized seven mechanised boats, claiming that TN fishermen should not fish in its coastal waters. In a separate statement on Friday, CPI state secretary M Veerapandian urged the Ministry of External Affairs to take steps to secure the release of the nine Rameswram fishermen, who were arrested by the Sri Lankan navy on July 22, and recover their belongings.