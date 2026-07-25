Rat-bite: Tiruchy MGMGH blames PWD for poor upkeep, begins pest control work

TIRUCHY: The incident of a 60-year-old post-operative patient bitten by a rat inside Ward 500 at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital on Thursday has brought into focus the long-standing rodent menace that haunts patients and attendants in several parts of the hospital, many of which allegedly go unreported.

TNIE visited the hospital on Friday and found multiple rat burrows near the maternity and paediatric blocks, where rodents emerge in large numbers after dark and bite attendants sleeping in visitors’ shelters and open spaces. TNIE also noticed several burrows near Ward 500, opposite a construction workers’ shelter and behind the ward.

“No one sleeping in maternity and paediatric blocks has ever escaped the rats,” said S Kanagaraj (30) of Valanadu, who has been staying near the paediatric ward for over 10 days after his wife delivered a baby. He claimed that he was bitten while sleeping and received two anti-rabies injections.