Restore check dam at Kondalampatti, restore water flow to Kottanathan, Poolavari lakes: Salem farmers

SALEM: Farmers have urged authorities to restore the damaged check dam on the Kondalampatti anaicut stretch of Thirumanimutharu River at Shevapet, stating that the disruption in the natural flow of water has prevented Kottanathan Lake at Neikkarapatti and the downstream Poolavari Lake from receiving water, leaving both lakes dry even during periods of heavy rainfall.

Thirumanimutharu River originates in Shevaroy Hills and flows through Salem city before joining the Cauvery. Farmers said the check dam on the Kondalampatti anaicut stretch helped store water and divert surplus flow through the Neikkarapatti head sluice to Kottanathan Lake earlier. Water from Kottanathan Lake would then flow into Poolavari Lake, benefiting agriculture and helping recharge groundwater in the surrounding areas.

According to the farmers, the check dam was partially damaged during the Thirumanimutharu River Beautification Project carried out by the Salem City Municipal Corporation. During the works, retaining walls were constructed and obstructions along the river were removed to improve the flow of water. However, they alleged that the check dam was damaged and has not been repaired since.

Although the Neikkarapatti head sluice was constructed in 2012 to regulate the diversion of water, farmers said it has not been effective because the damaged check dam is no longer able to hold water before it reaches the sluice. As a result, water continues to flow along the river instead of entering the supply channel leading to the two lakes.