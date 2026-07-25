Restore check dam at Kondalampatti, restore water flow to Kottanathan, Poolavari lakes: Salem farmers

SALEM: Farmers have urged authorities to restore the damaged check dam on the Kondalampatti anaicut stretch of Thirumanimutharu River at Shevapet, stating that the disruption in the natural flow of water has prevented Kottanathan Lake at Neikkarapatti and the downstream Poolavari Lake from receiving water, leaving both lakes dry even during periods of heavy rainfall.
Thirumanimutharu River originates in Shevaroy Hills and flows through Salem city before joining the Cauvery. Farmers said the check dam on the Kondalampatti anaicut stretch helped store water and divert surplus flow through the Neikkarapatti head sluice to Kottanathan Lake earlier. Water from Kottanathan Lake would then flow into Poolavari Lake, benefiting agriculture and helping recharge groundwater in the surrounding areas.
According to the farmers, the check dam was partially damaged during the Thirumanimutharu River Beautification Project carried out by the Salem City Municipal Corporation. During the works, retaining walls were constructed and obstructions along the river were removed to improve the flow of water. However, they alleged that the check dam was damaged and has not been repaired since.
Although the Neikkarapatti head sluice was constructed in 2012 to regulate the diversion of water, farmers said it has not been effective because the damaged check dam is no longer able to hold water before it reaches the sluice. As a result, water continues to flow along the river instead of entering the supply channel leading to the two lakes.
They also said the supply channel and parts of the river have become overgrown with shrubs and vegetation, restricting the movement of water even during periods of good flow. In addition, stagnant water and the mixing of untreated effluents have affected the quality of water in the river.
M Thangaraj, president of the Tamil Nadu Natural Farmers' Association, said the check dam should be restored without delay. "Repairing the check dam will help store rainwater that is now flowing away unused. It will also ensure that water reaches Kottanathan and Poolavari lakes, improve groundwater recharge and provide irrigation to farmlands that depend on these water bodies," he said.
Gowtham J, a farmer from Kondalampatti, said the damaged check dam had disrupted the natural course of water. "Since the structure is damaged, the water simply continues along the river without entering the supply channel. The entire channel is overgrown with vegetation, making it difficult for water to pass through. This has affected irrigation, reduced groundwater recharge and also led to water contamination in some stretches," he said.
A senior official of the water resources department (WRD) in Salem, said a proposal to renovate the Neikkarapatti supply channel had already been submitted under the state government's Budget announcement. "Detailed estimates for the renovation work have been prepared and sent for administrative approval. Once the proposal is sanctioned and funds are released, the renovation of the supply channel will be taken up," the official said.