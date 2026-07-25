Tiruppur man cuts cake to celebrate e-bike's 100-day anniversary in service centre

TIRUPPUR: Angered by poor after-sales service, a Tiruppur man who purchased an e-bike from a private company cut a cake to register his protest as the company failed to return his bike 100 days after it was sent to the service centre.

N Santhosh Kumar (39) of Pachapalayam in Avinashi in Tiruppur runs a micro-level knitwear manufacturing company in Tiruppur.

Santhosh Kumar told TNIE, "My daily petrol expenses used to be around Rs 200. To reduce this, I purchased an e-bike from a popular brand in September 2024 for Rs 1.10 lakh, from a showroom in Thanneerpanthal area on Avinashi Road. When purchasing the bike, a warranty of five years or 80,000 km was provided."

"About three months ago, my bike developed a motor problem. Since it has a replacement warranty, I inquired at the showroom and they directed me to the service centre, located opposite the collectorate on Palladam Road. It has been over 100 days since I dropped my bike for service. I have made numerous trips to the showroom and the service centre. But so far, I have not received a proper response,' he added.

On Friday, he distributed cake to passersby in front of the showroom.

"I cannot fight against a big corporate. At the same time, I need my bike. I didn’t know what to do. Hence, I cut the cake to register my protest. We buy a product trusting the company but they refuse to provide proper response. Many others have also been affected. The government must make note of this issue."