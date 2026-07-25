TVK government approves panel, 129 arts colleges to get new principals soon

CHENNAI: In a major relief for government arts and science colleges grappling with a prolonged shortage of regular principals, the higher education department has approved a regular panel of 129 associate professors for promotion as principal of grade-II colleges for the academic year 2026-27. The orders were issued through a G.O. on July 21.

The government had earlier fixed 129 vacancies for the post of principal grade-II in government arts and science colleges, and colleges of education. The panel has been approved subject to the outcome of pending cases before the Madras High Court.

On the basis of the proposals made by the commissioner of Collegiate Education, the candidates have been selected. The G.O. also mentions that those aggrieved by their non-inclusion in the panel have been given two months to submit representations.

The move comes amid growing concerns over the large number of government colleges functioning without regular principals. TNIE recently reported that nearly 125 government arts and science colleges are being run by faculty members holding additional charge, with stakeholders warning that the leadership vacuum is affecting academic administration, admissions, examinations and implementation of government schemes.

A senior official in the Directorate of Collegiate Education said the department would complete the posting process by the end of August. With the publication of the panel, the long-pending appointment process is expected to gather pace before the new academic session gains momentum.

“The panel has now been approved. We will process the promotions and counselling for postings, and the appointment of regular principals is expected to be completed by the end of August,” the official said.

The appointment of regular principals is expected to provide administrative stability to colleges, many of which have been functioning under in-charge arrangements for months, said the faculty member of a government college.