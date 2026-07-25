Undamaged terracotta pot with fish symbol excavated at Keezhadi site in TN

SIVAGANGA: An intact terracotta pot marked with a fish symbol was found at a quadrant during the 11th phase of Keezhadi excavation in Sivaganga district.

Ramesh Matsethung, Director of the Keezhadi excavation, on Friday said the pot was found at a depth of 2 metres and it is less than a foot in height. The current phase of excavation began on March 18, and nine quadrants have been laid so far.

A brick structure, appears to be an extension of those found in previous phases, was also traced at the site. Copper coins and other artefacts have been recovered.

A fine variety of red-slipped pottery with handles has been unearthed. For the first time, the State Archaeology Department has unearthed a closed brick channel, a spiral pipe, and a terracotta pipe together in the same quadrant.