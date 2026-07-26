Centre rejects revised proposals for Coimbatore, Madurai Metro projects

CHENNAI: The Union housing ministry has rebuffed Tamil Nadu's bid to revive stalled metro rail projects in Coimbatore and Madurai, rejecting state government arguments on ridership, travel-time savings and population thresholds in a pointed rebuke that leaves both schemes in limbo.

In a letter dated July 22 to the state's chief secretary, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) disputed nearly every technical justification advanced by Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) and the state government for the two projects, arguing that the underlying detailed project reports overstate the case for elevated rail over cheaper bus-based alternatives.

The exchange, which began with a MoHUA note last year, centres on whether Coimbatore and Madurai — Tamil Nadu's second- and third-largest urban centres — generate enough demand and time savings to justify metro systems, or whether upgraded bus rapid transit would serve just as well at a fraction of the cost.

On travel time, the ministry rejected CMRL's calculation that metro would cut a 7.5km peak-hour trip by eight minutes, or 35 per cent, over road transport. Factoring in walking and waiting time at stations, MoHUA said, "there will be hardly any savings in time by metro" — and noted that time and cost savings typically become decisive drivers of modal shift only for trips of 15km or more, well above the average trip lengths CMRL cited for both cities.

A top government official, reacting to the rejection, told TNIE that the ministry's position reflects lessons drawn from smaller cities that have already built metro systems. Journey times in such cities are inherently short regardless of network length, the official said, and once the time taken to reach a station from street level at the origin — and back down to street level at the destination — is added in, the net time saved by rail over road is negligible. That dynamic, the official said, has depressed ridership in cities such as Indore, and is likely why the Centre is now reluctant to sanction metro rail in any new city.

The ministry was equally unpersuaded on ridership grounds independent of that broader concern. It said CMRL had tried to justify higher projected ridership for Coimbatore's shorter corridor than for Chennai's much larger metro network, while itself conceding that Coimbatore's city bus system remains underdeveloped. A metro without adequate feeder bus services and last-mile connectivity "cannot fetch ridership," the letter said.