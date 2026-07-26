CMCH launches specialised care centre for Type 1 diabetes in children

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) on Saturday launched a specialised care centre for Type 1 diabetes, aimed at providing dedicated treatment and support for children affected by the condition. The centre has been set up by the CMCH's department of paediatrics along with Coimbatore-based NGO Idhayangal Charitable Trust, under the National Health Mission, sponsored by Rasi Seeds.
Speaking at the launch, CMCH Dean Dr M Geethanjali said the centre would benefit more than 400 children in the Coimbatore district who have been identified with Type 1 diabetes. She said treatment for children with Type 1 diabetes needs to be addressed properly and that the hospital has already been providing medical facilities through the department of paediatrics. The new centre will offer greater support, and she appealed to parents to use the facility for their children without any stigma.
Dr Krishnan Swaminathan, managing trustee of Idhayangal Charitable Trust, said that specialised care centres in Tamil Nadu have helped achieve a 95% reduction in emergency admissions related to Type 1 diabetes. They have also helped reduce complications such as blindness and kidney failure through early intervention and regular monitoring.
He said the facility at CMCH is the 22nd such centre opened in government hospitals across the state through the National Health Mission. Fourteen of these centres have been opened within the last year. The CMCH centre has state-of-the-art facilities to ensure diagnosis and treatment without waiting time. A doctor and a diabetic educator will be available at the centre round the clock, he said.
Dr Swaminathan recalled that the service began at CMCH in 2020 with 40 children and now the programme is able to serve 4,032 children across TN. He added that with timely diagnosis and proper treatment, children with Type 1 diabetes can lead a normal life, and this centre is intended to ensure that.
The centre, located near the CEmONC building, provides free supplies including needles, pen cartridges, glucometers and glucometer strips. It also has facilities for HbA1c testing to measure average blood sugar levels over the past two to three months, and a 'fundus' camera for early, non-invasive screening of diabetic retinopathy.