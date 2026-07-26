CMCH launches specialised care centre for Type 1 diabetes in children

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) on Saturday launched a specialised care centre for Type 1 diabetes, aimed at providing dedicated treatment and support for children affected by the condition. The centre has been set up by the CMCH's department of paediatrics along with Coimbatore-based NGO Idhayangal Charitable Trust, under the National Health Mission, sponsored by Rasi Seeds.

Speaking at the launch, CMCH Dean Dr M Geethanjali said the centre would benefit more than 400 children in the Coimbatore district who have been identified with Type 1 diabetes. She said treatment for children with Type 1 diabetes needs to be addressed properly and that the hospital has already been providing medical facilities through the department of paediatrics. The new centre will offer greater support, and she appealed to parents to use the facility for their children without any stigma.

Dr Krishnan Swaminathan, managing trustee of Idhayangal Charitable Trust, said that specialised care centres in Tamil Nadu have helped achieve a 95% reduction in emergency admissions related to Type 1 diabetes. They have also helped reduce complications such as blindness and kidney failure through early intervention and regular monitoring.