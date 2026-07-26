CNG buses lose out on trip, revenue amid long wait for fuelling in TN

MADURAI: Several CNG buses operated by TNSTC (Madurai) are losing out on regular trips and revenue due to the lack of a convenient gas filling station.

Drivers of CNG buses in Madurai city say they have to travel 21 kilometres every day for refuelling from the new CNG station near Chittampatti along the Madurai-Trichy National Highway near Melur. The wait time here is more than that at the CNG outlet at Ponmeni within Madurai city. Also, the to-and-fro journey takes more than 1.5 hours.

A driver said, “Every day, we are forced to travel from one part of Madurai city to the CNG terminal at Chittampatti, about 20 kilometres away, for refill. The up and down travel time takes more than 1 to 1.5 hours as we encounter traffic jams while moving through the heart of the city. An entire trip collection, which ranges from Rs 1,500- Rs 2,500, is lost by each bus as it travels for refuelling.”