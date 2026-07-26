CNG buses lose out on trip, revenue amid long wait for fuelling in TN

MADURAI: Several CNG buses operated by TNSTC (Madurai) are losing out on regular trips and revenue due to the lack of a convenient gas filling station.
Drivers of CNG buses in Madurai city say they have to travel 21 kilometres every day for refuelling from the new CNG station near Chittampatti along the Madurai-Trichy National Highway near Melur. The wait time here is more than that at the CNG outlet at Ponmeni within Madurai city. Also, the to-and-fro journey takes more than 1.5 hours.
A driver said, “Every day, we are forced to travel from one part of Madurai city to the CNG terminal at Chittampatti, about 20 kilometres away, for refill. The up and down travel time takes more than 1 to 1.5 hours as we encounter traffic jams while moving through the heart of the city. An entire trip collection, which ranges from Rs 1,500- Rs 2,500, is lost by each bus as it travels for refuelling.”
Speaking to the TNIE, CITU Transport Workers Union - state vice president U Pitchai said, “For the past three months, several CNG buses are needlessly sent for refilling from the CNG outlet (of the Indian Oil Corpn Ltd) inside the TNSTC complex at Ponmeni in Madurai city to another CNG Terminal (of IOCL) at Chittampatti. We are disappointed with the refilling routine for CNG buses in the city.” Officials say there is only one CNG dispensing outlet — at Chittampatti — for the entire fleet of 149 CNG buses in Madurai. Speaking to the TNIE, a top official from TNSTC (Madurai Division) assured the problems will be resolved within a few weeks. He admitted the delay is depriving buses of trips and revenue.
Throwing light on the issue, he said, “The refilling of CNG for buses takes around 20 minutes at the CNG terminal at Ponmeni. It is a CNG storage facility. Only three buses can be refuelled every one hour, but the refilling time at the Chittampatti facility is just 10 minutes as it has a direct fuel dispensing pipeline.” He further said: “Buses will be redirected to the upcoming CNG terminal (Indian Oil) at Uthangudi within the Madurai city very soon. It is less than 4 km from the depot. “TNSTC operates 950 buses, including 149 CNG ones in Madurai, the latter are mostly used in Madurai urban sections.