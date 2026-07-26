Daughter of ex-minister booked for assaulting bank manager in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Adyar police has registered a case against Kayalvizhi Azhagiri, daughter of former Union Minister MK Azhagiri following a complaint by from SBI alleging that the manager of the bank’s NRI branch in Adyar was assaulted and threatened by Kayalvizhi.

According to the complaint lodged on July 21 by chief manager Namachivayam, branch manager Harsheen Singh had informed Kayalvizhi, who owns the building in which the SBI branch is located, about the need to rectify a faulty lift after her representative allegedly failed to respond to repeated requests.

The complaint states that Kayalvizhi visited the branch, abused the manager Harsheen Singh, assaulted him and issued threats. CCTV footage of the incident which emerged later in the day showed Kayalvizhi slapping Singh from across the table when the two parties were talking in the latter’s cabin.

Police have registered a case under sections 296(b) (uttering obscene words), 329(4) (penalty to house trespass), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.