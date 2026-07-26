Dharmendra Pradhan’s exit triggers celebrations; protests called off in TN

CHENNAI: The six-day protest by the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) and Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) at Rajarathinam Stadium ended on Saturday with a victory march. While the parallel stir at the CPI state headquarters, Balan Illam, initially showed signs of continuation, with some of the agitators saying that they would carry on with their protest till NEET is completely banned, it was eventually called off around 11 pm.

The Rajarathinam Stadium protest, held in solidarity with the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP)-led nationwide agitation over the alleged NEET question paper leak, was called off on instructions from the organisations’ national committees following the withdrawal of protests in New Delhi.

News of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation set off celebrations at both venues, with protesters dancing and raising slogans hailing the victory of the protests. “While exempting states that demand exclusion from NEET is SFI’s official stand, it did not emerge as one of the key demands of this nationwide protest. Our position is that the decision on whether to adopt NEET or not should rest with individual states. We will organise separate protests to press for that demand,” said T Shamseer Ahmed, state secretary of SFI.

SFI state president S Mridhula, speaking about the slogans raised against the TVK government, said, “There is no disagreement that TN Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay should voice the state’s concerns. However, at Rajarathinam Stadium, we consciously kept the protest focused on the NEET paper leak and the centre’s accountability. Targeting the state would only divert attention from the core issue.”