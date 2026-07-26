DMDK leader Premalatha asks CM Vijay to fulfil poll promises to become real hero

CUDDALORE: DMDK general secretary and Virudhachalam MLA Premalatha Vijayakanth on Friday said Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay should become a real hero by fulfilling the promises made to the people, instead of remaining only a reel hero.

She made the remark after submitted a petition to Cuddalore collector Sibi Adhitya Senthil Kumar seeking various development measures for the constituency.

Speaking to reporters, Premalatha demanded that Virudhachalam be declared a separate district and sought modernisation of the ceramic industrial estate to create employment opportunities for youth and implementation of a combined drinking water scheme.

"During a study conducted in Virudhachalam and 20 surrounding villages, it was found that groundwater is contaminated, leading to health issues, including kidney ailments. A combined drinking water scheme should be implemented to address this problem," she said, adding that the collector had assured appropriate action on the demands.

Commenting on the TVK government, Premalatha said the people who voted for the party should assess its performance. "It has been three months since the TVK government assumed office. So far, no tenders have been floated and no development works have commenced. Governance is not cinema. It is not about acting in scenes, making reels or conducting photo shoots. The government must focus on the livelihood of people," she said.