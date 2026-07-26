DMDK leader Premalatha asks CM Vijay to fulfil poll promises to become real hero

CUDDALORE: DMDK general secretary and Virudhachalam MLA Premalatha Vijayakanth on Friday said Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay should become a real hero by fulfilling the promises made to the people, instead of remaining only a reel hero.
She made the remark after submitted a petition to Cuddalore collector Sibi Adhitya Senthil Kumar seeking various development measures for the constituency.
Speaking to reporters, Premalatha demanded that Virudhachalam be declared a separate district and sought modernisation of the ceramic industrial estate to create employment opportunities for youth and implementation of a combined drinking water scheme.
"During a study conducted in Virudhachalam and 20 surrounding villages, it was found that groundwater is contaminated, leading to health issues, including kidney ailments. A combined drinking water scheme should be implemented to address this problem," she said, adding that the collector had assured appropriate action on the demands.
Commenting on the TVK government, Premalatha said the people who voted for the party should assess its performance. "It has been three months since the TVK government assumed office. So far, no tenders have been floated and no development works have commenced. Governance is not cinema. It is not about acting in scenes, making reels or conducting photo shoots. The government must focus on the livelihood of people," she said.
She noted that the people's verdict alone would determine the performance of the government and added that she would express her views during the next Assembly session after observing how the government addressed public issues.
Announcing that the DMDK would stage a protest at Hogenakkal on August 1 to press for the demands of farmers, Premalatha said Karnataka had not released Cauvery water and was proceeding with the Mekedatu dam project. "What is the Tamil Nadu government doing on this issue?" she asked.
Condemning the alleged custodial deaths reported in Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Nagercoil, she said, "The police have no right to beat a person to death. Those taken in for inquiry should be produced before the court after investigation, not subjected to custodial violence."
Referring to the TVK's election promises, Premalatha said the party had assured 200 units of free electricity. "Instead, electricity tariffs have increased and power cuts continue. Even when Tasmac shops are closed in one place, new outlets are opened elsewhere. There is no real change under the TVK government. Everything is only an eyewash. CM Vijay should become a real hero by fulfilling the promises made to the people, not remain only a reel hero," she said.