‘Hindu terrorism’ term not tantamount to provoking enmity: Madras HC

CHENNAI: Holding that use of the “inappropriate” term “Hindu terrorism” will not amount to an offence of provocation with intent to cause rioting and causing enmity between different groups, the Madras High Court has quashed a case registered against an advocate and Dravidar Kazhagam leader for urging people to unite to resist “Hindu terrorists” who pressed for Uniform Civil Code.

The order was passed by Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy recently while allowing the petition filed by S Kumaradevan praying for the court to quash an FIR registered by the Pulianthope police in 2017. The judge said, “He (petitioner) has only used the inappropriate word of Hindu terrorism and the same alone will not amount to an offence under sections 153 and 153 (1) of IPC or the other offences in this regard.” When the allegation is only a mere speech and is not accompanied by any other act on the part of the petitioner, the offences are “not made out”, he held.